Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Sharma Dresses as Indian Captain for Halloween

In an adorable post that’s going viral on Instagram, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira Sharma can be seen donning the number 45 jersey as she dresses up as father for the festival of Halloween.
Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh took to her Instagram to share the pictures of their daughter.
“Look who went as @rohitsharma45 for Halloween,” she captioned the Instagram story with a heart emoji.
Speaking about Rohit's performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the 36-year-old has notched 393 runs in 6 innings which is the most by any Indian batter. Currently, he is in the fourth place of the leading run-scorers of the tournament.
The Indian captain has also hit the highest number of sixes in the tournament with 20 maximums to his name.
Meanwhile, the men in blue have reached Mumbai for their next assignment which will be against Sri Lanka on Thursday, 2 November at the Wankhede Stadium.
