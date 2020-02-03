Rohit Suffers Calf Injury But ‘Should Be Fine in Couple of Days’

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.