Rohit Sharma to be Rested for NZ Tests; Ajinkya Rahane to Lead in Kanpur: Report

The decision is understood to have been taken on Thursday after analysing Rohit’s workload. The report further added that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur are set to miss the two Tests against Kane Williamson’s side too.

Rahane’s form in recent months has been under the scanner, but the newspaper reported that, the BCCI wasn’t very keen on making too many changes at one shot.

With Pant set for a rest, veteran Wriddhiman Saha is likely to step up and don the big gloves while either of Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal could slot in next to KL Rahul as opener.

The Indian team will have new set of backroom staff from the New Zealand series onwards as Rahul Dravid takes over the mantle of coach from Ravi Shastri.