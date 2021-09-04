Rohit Sharma Scores Sublime Ton as India Lead by 171 Runs in Oval Test
India ended Day 3 with the lead at 171 runs with Rohit Sharma scoring a ton and Cheteshwar Pujara getting a fifty.
India did just what the doctored ordered, batted well on Day 3 of the Oval Test against England, finishing with a lead off 171 runs. Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) were the overnight batters as India took control of the contest after a sublime batting display in the afternoon session.
Rohit Sharma put on a show and scored his first overseas Test hundred, bringing it up with a monster six off Moeen Ali, who also bore the brunt of a couple well hit shots from Cheteshwar Pujara as well. The duo batted for the majority of the day, putting on a stand of 153 runs, thwarting any hopes England had off running through the batting. The new ball however was their undoing.
Needing to bat well on the crucial third day, KL Rahul and Rohit started off on the right note, cautiously, negotiating the first hour. The openers, who started the day with the score at 43/0 chasing a lead of 99 runs, added another 40 before Rahul had to make the walk back to the pavilion.
Rahul was dismissed for 46, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow off James Anderson.
In walked Cheteshwar Pujara, who was determined to keep the scorers busy, and with Rohit quickly took India past England’s score, going into lunch with a 9-run lead.
In the afternoon session, Pujara and Rohit not only kept England’s bowlers well at bay but also scored at a good rate, helping swing the momentum India’s way.
Rohit, who was looking very assured, was playing a flurry of elegant shots while Pujara too kept up pace. The opener upped the ante when spin was introduced into the attack and eventually getting to his century with a big loft over long on off Ali.
Pujara, who suffered a twisted ankle, peppered the point region and found plenty of runs there and also pulled out an upper cut along with a few stylish drives as the Indian fans in the Oval crowd cheered on the batters.
The duo ensured the afternoon session also went India’s way as Joe Root and co looked bereft of ideas. India ended the session with the lead at 100.
As the final couple of hours rolled over, the flood lights remained very much on and soon into the final session, England took the new ball. And struck, immediately.
Rohit, looking set for a big score, was the first to be dismissed, mishitting a pull off Ollie Robinson to Chris Woakes for 127 off 256 deliveries.
The over ended with India losing Pujara as well, 61 off 127 deliveries, caught in the slips by Moeen Ali.
The new ball had reignited the English bowlers, who had Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja out in the middle.
Kohli and Jadeja endured a difficult phase of 12 overs adding 33 runs before bad light forced players off.
India led by 171 runs and sitting in the box seat in the Oval Test with two days of play to go.
