Rohit Sharma Scores Sublime Ton as India Lead by 171 Runs in Oval Test

Needing to bat well on the crucial third day, KL Rahul and Rohit started off on the right note, cautiously, negotiating the first hour. The openers, who started the day with the score at 43/0 chasing a lead of 99 runs, added another 40 before Rahul had to make the walk back to the pavilion.

Rahul was dismissed for 46, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow off James Anderson.

In walked Cheteshwar Pujara, who was determined to keep the scorers busy, and with Rohit quickly took India past England’s score, going into lunch with a 9-run lead.

In the afternoon session, Pujara and Rohit not only kept England’s bowlers well at bay but also scored at a good rate, helping swing the momentum India’s way.

Rohit, who was looking very assured, was playing a flurry of elegant shots while Pujara too kept up pace. The opener upped the ante when spin was introduced into the attack and eventually getting to his century with a big loft over long on off Ali.