Rohit Sharma Scores Century as India Lead by 100 Runs at Tea in Oval Test

In the afternoon session, both Pujara and Rohit were not only cautious but also quick to pounce on chances to score, putting the English bowlers under immense pressure at the Oval.

India started off the session with a 9-run lead and went on to add another 91 as the visitors motored along to 199/1 after 69 overs.

While Rohit was playing a very assured hand, curbing his attacking instincts, Pujara at the other end was scoring faster than his most recent exploits.

The number 3 batter went into the break with his score at 48 off 97 deliveries having hit 7 boundaries, while Rohit played 218 deliveries for his 103.

He hit fours Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton -- on a full and a short delivery -- as bowlers found it difficult to find assistance from the pitch.



A twisted ankle didn't deter him from going after the bowling as hit Overton for two fours off two deliveries. Then he followed it up with an upper cut boundary off Woakes.