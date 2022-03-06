Rohit Clears The Air, Says Jadeja Told Him to Declare Despite Being on 175

The hosts declared on 574/8 before tea on Day 2 with Jadeja unbeaten on 175 after a 103-run stand with Mohammed Shami for the 9th wicket.

Several questions were raised on social media when India declared with Jadeja just 25 runs short of his maiden double hundred in Test cricket.

However, Rohit cleared the air after the match on Sunday, saying Jadeja decided to end the innings and send Sri Lanka into bat in the final session on Saturday in Mohali.

"There was a question whether to declare or not, it was the team's decision, Jadeja's decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is," Rohit told reporters.