Rohit Sharma Returns for West Indies Series; India Name Squad
Axar Patel is part of the squad for the West Indies series at home.
India on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, starting 6 February.
India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has fully recovered from his injury and will lead the side. It would be the first series for Rohit as the full-time ODI skipper after he was ruled out of the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury.
However, Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has rested pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami for the series. On the other hand, KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards.
Axar Patel, who missed the South Africa series due to injury has been named in the T20I squad.
India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6 February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 16 February.
ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.
(With IANS Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.