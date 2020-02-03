Rohit Sharma Out of ODI & Test Series in New Zealand: Report
In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui.
Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match that India won on Sunday.
India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.
Going by the pecking order, Mayank Agarwal is likely to be the reserve opener in the ODI format just like during the home ODIs against the West Indies.
The old selection committee under MSK Prasad will be announcing the replacement but it might take some time as convenor of the selection committee, secretary Jay Shah, is on his way to New Zealand along with treasurer Arun Dhumal. India play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.
In the Tests, the experienced KL Rahul could well be back donning the India whites while Gill and Prithvi Shaw are likely to fight for the reserve opener's slot.
Despite pain, smacked a six off Ish Sodhi but had to be replaced after it became unbearable for him.
Rohit's injury is a big blow to the Indian team especially after his stupendous show across formats in 2019.
He continued his match-winning efforts first against Australia at home followed by two fine knocks in the recently concluded T20 International series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0.
It included a stellar Super Over performance where he hit back-to-back sixes.
