Rohit Sharma Marshals Resources Like None Other: Ravi Shastri

When Shastri was handed over the reigns after Anil Kumble’s stint in 2017, the Indian team wasn’t in the best of health. Shastri, who had been Team Director before the Kumble, said that he had no idea about the rumblings inside the camp as he had gone back to doing broadcast.

He further added that he wasn’t very happy about how things panned out when the job was given to Kumble instead of him, saying that things could have been handled better.

"Yes, more than anything, it hurt because of the manner in which it was done. For all that I had contributed, just on one word from the BCCI, there were better ways to let me know 'Oh look we don't want you, we don't like you. We want somebody else' - if that was the case. Anyway, I went back to do what I do best - which is television. Around nine months passed, and I didn't even have a clue that there was anything wrong inside the team. I mean, what could've been wrong? I was told there was a real problem and I said - how can there be a problem in nine months? The team that I had left was in such a good space. How the hell in nine months could something go that drastically wrong," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The former coach also added that there were sections that did not want him to take over the reigns again after the Kumble debacle.

"During my second stint, I came after a huge controversy. And it was literally egg on the faces of those who wanted me away. They opted for someone and nine months later, they came back to the very guy they threw out. And I'm not pointing any fingers at people (BCCI) in general. Specific people. I must say an attempt was made to ensure I don't get the job. But such is life," he explained.