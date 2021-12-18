Rohit Sharma Gives 'Priceless Lessons' to India U-19 Team at NCA

"A big thanks to Rohit Sharma for taking time from his rehab to talk to the Asia Cup-bound Under-19 squad at the NCA. I am sure the boys would have gained immensely from Rohit sharing his wisdom and experiences," tweeted Laxman



The opener was named as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain by the Selection Committee on December 8 while revealing the squad for the Test series in South Africa. He was also elevated as the vice-captain in the longest format but a hamstring injury during training ruled him out of Tests against Proteas.



Rohit is expected to recover from the injury before the start of the ODI series against South Africa. If fit, Rohit will lead India in the 50-over format for the first time as full-time captain.

