Rohit Sharma Gives Pep Talk to Struggling Mumbai Ranji Team
Senior India player Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats at home.
Mumbai lost to Railways first by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium and were then thrashed by domestic heavyweights Karnataka at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground by five wickets on Sunday.
Rohit, who has been rested for the current T20I series against Sri Lanka, had watched the second day's play between Mumbai and Karnataka on Saturday for a brief while.
He comes to the BKC for training and had batted in the nets on Sunday.
Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is travelling to New Zealand with India A squad, won't be available for the game.
In the combined Group A and B standings, Mumbai are languishing at the 13th spot as of now, having won one game and lost two. Only five teams from combined A and B Group can make to the knockouts.
