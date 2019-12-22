Rohit Sharma Breaks 22-year-old Record Held By Sanath Jayasuriya
Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.
Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here, Rohit was only nine short of eclipsing the former Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2387 runs in 1997.
When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2442 runs. The batsman scored 10 hundreds across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.
Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain's record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.
Among the other notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2349 runs) in 2003.
If Kohli surpasses Rohit in the ongoing third ODI, he will finish as the highest run-scorer across formats for a record fourth year in a row.
Rohit is also the highest run-scorer this year in ODI cricket. This has been a good year for Rohit. He was the highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup and subsequently took to opening in Test cricket by storm. He scored 529 runs in four innings after making his debut as a Test opener in the home series against South Africa.
(With inputs from IANS & PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)