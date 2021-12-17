Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja Working on Injuries at NCA

During his much-talked pre-departure virtual press conference on Wednesday, India Test skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side will miss the services of the experienced duo in the red-ball series against South Africa.



"We will miss his (Sharma) abilities a lot. He has proven in England already that he has really worked his Test game out and the opening partnership was very important for us to play the way we did in the series. With his experience and skill, we will miss his qualities," said Kohli.



"But having said that, I think it's an opportunity for someone like Mayank (Agarwal) and KL (Rahul) to step up and solidify that start that we got in the last series and make sure that the good work is carried on in this series as well," he added.



Coming to Jadeja, Kohli believes that the all-rounder makes valuable contributions in all three departments of the game but his absence will not be a 'deciding factor' in the series.



"Jadeja has obviously been a very, very important player for us. He contributes in all three departments of the game, which is invaluable especially in overseas conditions. He will be missed," Kohli said.



"But having said that, we do have quality in the side to be able to create the best combination possible on the field for us and still be in positions to win Test matches because we have created that kind of bench strength and environment where people coming in are seizing their opportunity and making sure the team is helped by their performances.



"As much as we will miss him, I don't think that will be a deciding factor in the series or moving forward. He is injured and I wish him a speedy recovery and that he comes back soon," he added.



India will play three Tests and as many ODIs from 26 December to 23 January in South Africa.