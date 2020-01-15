Check Full List of Winners at ICC Men’s Cricket Awards

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday named India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his stellar form last year, while Engand’s Ben Stokes walked away with the prestigious 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for Player of the Year.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year while he also won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his gesture of trying to stop the fans from booing Steve Smith during a World Cup match. The former Australian captain was returning to international cricket from a one-year suspension for his involvement in the ball-tampering that took place in South Africa.