Check Full List of Winners at ICC Men’s Cricket Awards
The International Cricket Council on Wednesday named India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his stellar form last year, while Engand’s Ben Stokes walked away with the prestigious 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for Player of the Year.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year while he also won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his gesture of trying to stop the fans from booing Steve Smith during a World Cup match. The former Australian captain was returning to international cricket from a one-year suspension for his involvement in the ball-tampering that took place in South Africa.
India seamer Deepak Chahar won the T20 International Performance of the Year, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was named as Emerging Cricketer of the Year, while Scotland's Kyle Coetzer was declared the Associate Cricketer of the Year.
Following is the full list of cricketers who won top honours:
ICC Men’s Cricket Awards
- Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year – Ben Stokes (England)
- Test Cricketer of the Year – Pat Cummins (Australia)
- ODI Cricketer of the Year – Rohit Sharma (India)
- T20I Performance of the Year – Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)
- Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
- Associate Cricketer of the Year – Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)
- Spirit of Cricket Award – Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval
- David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year – Richard Illingworth
ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.
ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
