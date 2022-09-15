Robin Uthappa’s Storied Career in Indian Cricket Comes to a Halt

Who was the first Indian to score a 50 in a T20 international? This one is forever going to be a question at pub quizzes that will be a brain tease.

Do you give up?

Hint: The man has some link to 14 September.

Well, here is the answer, Robin Venu Uthappa.

That half-century was scored on 14 September during India’s match against Pakistan in the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He was the top scorer.