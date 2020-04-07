I Believe I Have a World Cup Left In Me: Robin Uthappa

Insisting that he has not yet given up hope, Uthappa said he won't hang up his boots till he realises his dreams.

"You can never write yourself off. You would be unfair to yourself if you write yourself off. Especially if you believe you have the ability and you know that there is an outside chance. So I still believe in that outside chance.

"I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I'll keep playing cricket till that is alive," he said.

Even though he prefers to bat up the order, Uthappa said he is now eyeing the role of a finisher in the Indian team and has already stated his training at home in the wake of the country-wide lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"What I've been trying to do is to make sure that I'm well prepared. Opening the batting is something I can do at any point of time. I'm trying to make sure I'm well equipped to bat in the middle order as well," he said.

"One of the things that we need today in Indian cricket is a good finisher, and that's something that I'm pursuing and working hard on. It's something I'm looking forward to improving on a day to day basis."