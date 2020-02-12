Robin Singh Appointed UAE’s Director of Cricket

Former India all-rounder Robin Singh was on Wednesday, 12 February appointed as the director of cricket of the United Arab Emirates, local media reported.

The 56-year-old's appointment comes following the sacking of Dougie Brown as head coach, reports stated.

The Indian takes over at a time when the UAE's national team is trying to recover from the fixing scandal that rocked their cricket last year, leading to suspension of a few senior players, including captain Mohammed Naveed, and disbanding of the selection panel.

Without a selection committee, Brown was forced to pick the teams for the series against Scotland and the United States at home last December, and against Oman and Namibia in Muscat in January, for the World Cup League two matches.