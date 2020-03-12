Road Safety World Series Called Off Due to Coronavirus: Report
Reportedly, the Road Safety World Series might be postponed to May or October depending upon the availability of players.
Reportedly, the Road Safety World Series might be postponed to May or October depending upon the availability of players.(Photo: PR)

Road Safety World Series Called Off Due to Coronavirus: Report

The Quint
Cricket

With most of the sporting events in the country either getting postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the much-hyped ongoing Road Safety World Series also joins the long list.

According to reports, the organisers of the Road Safety World Series, which featured Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara among host of yesteryear stars called off the tournament after coronavirus outbreak in India. The players are already going back.

The tournament might be postponed to May or October depending upon the availability of players.

Earlier in the day, it was decided that the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule.

(More to Follow)

