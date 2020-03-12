Road Safety World Series Called Off Due to Coronavirus: Report
With most of the sporting events in the country either getting postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the much-hyped ongoing Road Safety World Series also joins the long list.
The tournament might be postponed to May or October depending upon the availability of players.
Earlier in the day, it was decided that the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule.
