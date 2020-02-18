Road Safety Series: How Gibbs Unofficially Announced the SA Squad!
Road Safety Series: How Gibbs Unofficially Announced the SA Squad!

Organisers of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series were taken by surprise by the former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs after he announced the complete South African Legends squad which will take part in the upcoming five-nation T20 tournament.

The organisers of the tournament had planned to announce the full squads through a press release but Gibbs had already made the full South African squad public over the weekend.

A fan on Saturday, 15 February, asked the former South Africa batsman on Twitter for the names of the players that will take part in the T20 tournament. Gibbs in his reply mentioned the names that featured in the full squad.

It remains to be seen whether the organisers will take any action against the South Africa batsman for his mistake.

The World Series is organised to create awareness about road safety in India.

It gets underway on 7 March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Indian Legends will take on the West Indies Legends.

