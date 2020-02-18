Road Safety Series: How Gibbs Unofficially Announced the SA Squad!
Organisers of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series were taken by surprise by the former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs after he announced the complete South African Legends squad which will take part in the upcoming five-nation T20 tournament.
A fan on Saturday, 15 February, asked the former South Africa batsman on Twitter for the names of the players that will take part in the T20 tournament. Gibbs in his reply mentioned the names that featured in the full squad.
The World Series is organised to create awareness about road safety in India.
It gets underway on 7 March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Indian Legends will take on the West Indies Legends.
