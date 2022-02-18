Pant, Kohli Fifties & Venkatesh Iyer Drive India to 186/5 vs WI in 2nd T20I

Asked to bat first, India’s openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, found it tough to get going as the West Indies bowlers kept the lines and lengths quite tight. The hosts lost Kishan in the second over for 2 when he tried to break the shackles against Sheldon Cottrell but was caught at point.

In walked Virat Kohli and took charge with some exquisite shot making. Kohli swept, drove over the top, on the ground and attacked from his end, even as Rohit survived a dropped chance at point in the fourth over.

The duo put on a 49-run stand with Kohli looking dangerous, and also playing the more aggressive role in the partnership with the skipper. Rohit, who hit two boundaries and a six, though could only manage 19 off 18 before he fell to Roston Chase, caught by Brandon King.