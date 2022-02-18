Pant, Kohli Fifties & Venkatesh Iyer Drive India to 186/5 vs WI in 2nd T20I
Virat Kohli brought up his half-century with a six over long-on against Roston Chase.
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant turned on the style at the Eden Gardens against West Indies in the 2nd T20I, scoring sublime half-centuries. India driven by the fifties and a very handy contribution from Venkatesh Iyer (33 off 18 deliveries) posted 186/5.
Asked to bat first, India’s openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, found it tough to get going as the West Indies bowlers kept the lines and lengths quite tight. The hosts lost Kishan in the second over for 2 when he tried to break the shackles against Sheldon Cottrell but was caught at point.
In walked Virat Kohli and took charge with some exquisite shot making. Kohli swept, drove over the top, on the ground and attacked from his end, even as Rohit survived a dropped chance at point in the fourth over.
The duo put on a 49-run stand with Kohli looking dangerous, and also playing the more aggressive role in the partnership with the skipper. Rohit, who hit two boundaries and a six, though could only manage 19 off 18 before he fell to Roston Chase, caught by Brandon King.
Suryakumar Yadav started off with a crisp drive through point but could only add 8 to the cause before Chase had him caught and bowled in the 10th over. Kohli at the other end continued to make merry, scoring at well over run-a-ball, driving the Indian batting along.
In the 14th over, Kohli slog swept Chase over long on for a maximum, just getting over Jason Holder, to get to his half century off 39 deliveries. A couple of deliveries later, Kohli looked to push Chase away through the legside but the spinner went through the gate and knocked over the stumps. Kohli was gone for 52.
At the other end, Rishabh Pant meanwhile had settled in and was joined by Venkatesh Iyer, with both left-handers looking to finish the innings strongly. Chase meanwhile finished with figures of 3/25.
Pant began the 15th over with an audacious boundary to fine leg and he finished it with a slap through the covers and an edge to third man, both resulting in boundaries, giving India’s total a move on after Kohli’s dismissal. Iyer took that as his cue and smashed a couple of boundaries off Cottrell in the next over, as India started to go through the gears. The duo brought up their 50-run stand off 23 deliveries as India hurtled along.
Iyer and Pant kept up the momentum, scoring big runs in the final overs to drive India to 186/5. The duo put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket before Iyer was cleaned up for 33 in the final over. India added 88 in the final 7 overs.
