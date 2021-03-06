Rishabh Pant is the Spark India Need in Middle: Rohit Sharma

Pant made a patient half-century, scoring his 50 off 82 deliveries and then scored the next fifty off just 33 balls to reach his hundred.

"That is something we need. We need that spark in the middle. He brings that to us. He understand his game really well now. He plays that game," Sharma told the media here on Friday, the second day of the fourth and final Test.

"There are some guys who play respectfully and then you need some who are courageous and are willing to take chances. Cricket now is different from what it was back in the day. So, you need to be courageous and take chances. As long he gets the job done, it is fine with us," added Sharma.

Pant has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism in the recent past, after he seemed to have squandered his starts away. He was made to sit out of the white-ball series in Australia and called up from only the second Test onwards. Since then, his stock has risen as he has played some sensational knocks. He first helped India win Test series in Australia and then put India on the cusp of the World Test Championship final on Friday.