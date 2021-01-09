Rishabh Pant Injured, Saha Keeping During Aus’ Second Innings

India got a couple of injury worries with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja getting hit during their batting in the first innings.

Pant, who was hit on his left elbow while trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery, has been taken for scans, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) later confirmed.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," said a statement from the BCCI.