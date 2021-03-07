Rishabh Pant High On Self-Confidence, Time to Just Let Him Grow

If you are just starting out on a job, you are usually placed on probation. It’s something that happens at the start of your professional career, maybe when you’re right out of college.

For Rishabh Pant he has had to be on the probation period twice in his short international career.

Finally though, he appears to have been given a permanent role in his job by the powers that be. More than the first probation period, it is the second which has catapulted him into a zone of his own in Indian cricket.

This probation period was needed for him to reset his career which appeared to have hit a dead end after the initial euphoria around his batting, on his first two Test tours to England and Australia. His career then sort of tapered off with a poor IPL in 2020 adding to his woes but to emerge from there on his own terms, says a lot about the character of the guy who is just about becoming a man in the big bad world of international cricket.