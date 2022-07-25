Pant’s Gabba Knock Helped CA Clinch Lucrative TV Deal With Disney Star: Report

The report said, "Pant's phenomenal innings to deliver India the Gabba Test and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2021 remained fresh in plenty of executive memories."



At a time when lucrative T20 leagues are ruling the roost, the multi-million dollar seven-year deal has surprised the cricket pundits, who now feel there is still a tremendous following for Test cricket. The report added that CA's agreement with Disney Star is "larger than the fee Nine was paying, as recently as a decade ago, for all cricket in Australia -- AUD275 million between 2006 and 2013."