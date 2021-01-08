Rishabh Pant Drops Big Catches, Keeping Emerges as a Concern Again

"He is just jumping. If you are fit, you will move sideways. If you are not fit, you will take just one step and keep jumping from there. He did well on the last Australia tour. Of late though he is jumping," Prasad added.

Prasad, whose tenure as India's chief selector ended last year, said that Pant needs to practice a lot and go back and brush up the basics.

"He has to go back and brush up his basics. He has to improve his skill-sets in wicketkeeping, the reaction time, anticipation and watching the ball till the end," said Prasad.

"The way he kept in the IPL also, he was missing quite a few balls. He is not watching the ball till the end."

On Thursday, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting who is the coach of IPL franchisee Delhi Capitals for which Pant plays, too criticised his wicketkeeping.