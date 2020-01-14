Rishabh Pant Concussed, KL Rahul Keeps Wickets in 1st Aus ODI
Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede stadium.
Pant could not return for the Australian innings and K.L. Rahul filled in for him behind the stumps.
India batted first at the Wankhede and were bowled out for 255 despite Shikhar Dhawan's 74. Pant scored 28 off 33 balls and hit two fours and a six before getting caught at point by Ashton Turner off Pat Cummins. The 22-year-old top edged a short delivery from Cummins which hit his helmet before flying to point, which caused the concussion.
Australian pacers led by Mitchell Starc (3/56) kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the Indians in check. Besides Starc, Cummins (2/44) and Kane Richardson (2/43) took two wickets each while spinners Adam Zampa (1/53) and Ashton Agar (1/56) scalped one apiece.