Rishabh Pant Appointed As Uttarakhand's Brand Ambassador

"One of the best cricket players of India, the idol of youth and son of Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as "State Brand Ambassador" by our government with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health," tweeted Dhami in Hindi, along with the video.



In the video, CM Dhami can be seen interacting with Rishabh and asking about his well-being.



The attacking batter also thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity, saying that he will try his best to motivate people towards fitness.