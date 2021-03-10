Pant Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Sundar & Ashwin Make Gains

There was no surprise in the rankings reflecting kindly on spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who ripped through the England innings time and again during the series.

Ashwin, the player of the series, has leapfrogged New Zealand’s Neil Wagner to the second position among bowlers, the first time since August 2017, after finishing with eight wickets in the match. He is also ranked fourth among all-rounders, now ahead of Shakib Al Hasan.

Patel’s nine wickets have lifted him eight places to 30th with 552 rating points. Only two bowlers have achieved more points after their first three Tests – former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani (564) and Australia fast bowler Charlie Turner (553) who played in the 19th century.