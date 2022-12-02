Ricky Ponting Taken to Perth Hospital After Health Scare

Legendary batter Ricky Ponting on Friday was taken to a hospital in Perth after suffering a health scare while commentating on day three of the ongoing first Test between Australia and West Indies at Perth Stadium.

According to a report in Fox Sports, Ponting, who is contracted with Channel 7 as a commentator, was rushed to the Royal Perth hospital at around lunch time.

Ponting had reportedly told his commentary colleagues that he is feeling OK, but went to hospital quickly for check-up as a precaution after feeling unwell.