Richa Ghosh to Pooja Vastrakar: First Timers at the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup

The 12th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and starts on 4 March with the Final on 3 April. India have Mithali Raj leading the squad with Harmanpreet Kaur being named her deputy. Some big names like Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Punam Raut have been omitted from the squad but it still has some really talented players who will be eager to prove their worth on the ultimate stage.

Out of the 15 players who made their way to the squad, only seven were part of the team for the previous edition of the tournament. So, eight new faces have been picked for the voyage to the Trans-Tasman country and two more fresh faces have been kept as standby players as well.

Here we shall take a look at them and how they stack up in terms of their performance ahead of the mega event.