Rhythm Was Off Because I Hadn’t Been Playing Regularly: Kuldeep

Kuldeep had a particularly bad time bowling to Ben Stokes in the second ODI in Pune, conceding 20 runs in an over, including three consecutive sixes because he "didn't understand what length to bowl" and "didn't have any assistance on the pitch".

England chased down a target of 337 inside 44 overs to level the three-match series at 1-1 in that game.

"If you're playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl," Yadav told Mid Day.

"But when you're playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better.

"The first game was very important as I was playing after a long time. I didn't get into a good rhythm in that match. Had I been playing regularly, rhythm would not have been an issue. I made a good comeback after the first over [conceding 13 runs]. In the second game, I bowled better. It's just that there was no assistance for spin on the pitch, so I didn't get the desired results. On flat pitches, length is crucial. It was difficult for spinners in the ODIs, all went for runs."