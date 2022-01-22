Revised Venues for India's Home Series Against West Indies Announced by BCCI
India and West Indies will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in February.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.
The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate bio-security risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.
Revised schedule:
1st ODI: February 6, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI: February 9, Ahmedabad
3rd ODI: February 11, Ahmedabad
1st T20I: February 16, Kolkata
2nd T20I: February 18, Kolkata
3rd T20I: February 20, Kolkata
