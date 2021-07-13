Yashpal Sharma, the Fighter, Will Forever Be Missed By Indian Cricket

Courageous, spunky, stocky… some of the words that come to mind when remembering Yashpal Sharma.

The hero of the 1983 World Cup triumph passed away on Tuesday, 13 July, owing to a cardiac arrest. He was by far one of the most gregarious of the lot that emerged on top of the world in the June of 1983.

Right through his playing days, he was one of the fittest cricketers and that showed in his agility on the field. His fielding exploits in the 1983 World Cup are not spoken of enough. He was also India's standby wicket-keeper for that World Cup and often kept when Syed Kirmani was injured or unavailable throughout his career.