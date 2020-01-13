Stats: Rohit, Sachin, Virat Lead Record Books in India-Aus ODIs

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede on Tuesday.

The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia's sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go specially with Rohit and Shami returning to the squad.