Stats: Rohit, Sachin, Virat Lead Record Books in India-Aus ODIs
Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede on Tuesday.
The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.
The reason behind Australia's sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go specially with Rohit and Shami returning to the squad.
Following are some of the stats involving the two teams also also the players who will be part of the three-match series:
Teams’ History
- Of the last three bilateral series between the two teams, India have won two - 4-1 in India in 2017-18 and 2-1 in Australia in 2018-19. Australia won by a 3-2 margin in India in 2018-19.
- Australia have won 77 and lost 50 out of 137 ODIs played against India (NR 10) - winning % 60.62.
- Australia's convincing 208-run win over India at Sydney on February 8, 2004 is the largest victory margin in terms of runs in ODIs involving India and Australia.
- Four times in an ODI between Australia and India, 700-plus aggregate has been accomplished - once each at Jaipur, Mohali, Bengaluru and Nagpur. The highest score remains 721 for six at Jaipur on October 16, 2013.
- India (362/1) had defeated Australia (359 for five) by nine wickets in the Jaipur ODI on October 16, 2013 - their biggest in terms of wickets against them.
- India's aforesaid total (target 360) remains their highest in a successful chase in ODIs - the fourth highest in the history of ODIs.
- India's score (362/1) is their highest chase for the loss of one wicket in ODIs.
Indians in Ind-Aus ODIs
- Rohit Sharma's 209 off 158 balls at Bengaluru on November 2, 2013 is the highest individual innings in ODIs involving India and Australia.
- Rohit remains the only batsman to notch up a double hundred against Australia in ODIs.
- The 16 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma during his double century knock are the most by a batsman against Australia in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma's innings of 171 not out off 163 balls at Perth on January 12, 2016 is the highest individual innings by an Indian batsman against Australia in Australia in ODIs.
- Virat Kohli's innings (100 not out off 52 balls) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on October 16, 2013 created an Indian record for the quickest hundred in ODIs.
- Virat's hundred off 52 balls is the quickest century by any batsman vs Australia in ODIs.
- Sachin Tendulkar remains the only batsman to manage 3,000 runs vs Australia in ODIs - his tally being 3,077 at an average of 44.59, including nine centuries and 15 fifties, in 71 matches.
- Sachin Tendulkar, with 31 catches in 71 matches, is the leading fielder in ODIs involving India and Australia.
- Kapil Dev, with 45 wickets at an average of 27.68, including two four-wicket hauls, in 41 matches, is the top wicket-taker for India against Australia.
- Rohit Sharma hit 70 sixes in 37 innings against Australia - the most by a batsman against Australia in ODIs.
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with 62 dismissals (44 catches + 18 stumpings) in 55 matches is the leading wicketkeeper for India against Australia in ODIs.
Aussies in India-Aus ODIs
- Aaron Finch (50), Phillip Hughes (83), Shane Watson (59), George Bailey (92 not out) and Glenn Maxwell (53) had provided the first instance of the top five batsmen posting 50-plus in the same ODI innings (vs India at Jaipur on October 16, 2013).
- Matthew Hayden's superb knock of 126 off 122 balls in the aforesaid match earned him a Man of the Match award.
- For Australia, Ricky Ponting amassed 2,164 runs at an average of 40.07 in 71 matches - the only one to aggregate 2,000-plus runs against India in ODIs.
- Brett Lee is the only bowler in ODIs involving the two countries to capture 50 wickets or more (picked 55 at an average of 21.00 in 32 matches).
- Brett Lee is the only bowler to register four four-wicket hauls in ODIs involving India and Australia - his best being 5 for 27 (twice) at Adelaide on January 26, 2000 and at Brisbane on February 3, 2008.
- Adam Gilchrist has effected 79 dismissals - 73 catches + 6 stumpings - in 46 ODIs - the most by a wicketkeeper in ODIs involving India and Australia.
