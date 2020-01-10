Recent Injury Lay-Off Was a ‘Blessing in Disguise’: Hazlewood

Fast-medium bowler Josh Hazlewood says his recent three-week injury lay-off was a "blessing in disguise" ahead of Australia's limited over tour of India.

Hazlewood, who has often been compared to the legendary Glenn McGrath for his accuracy, was forced out of last month's Perth Test against New Zealand due to a low-grade hamstring tear.

"It's maybe a blessing in disguise for this (Indian) tour having these couple of games," Hazlewood was quoted as saying in the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

The upcoming series starts 14 January in Mumbai. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on 17 January and third in Bengaluru on 19 January.