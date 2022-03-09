Ravindra Jadeja Becomes the Top Ranked All-Rounder in Test Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match Award in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja has moved to the top of the latest ICC rankings for all-rounders in Tests, on the back of his brilliant showing during at Mohali against Sri Lanka.
Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and picked 9 wickets in the game as India romped home by an innings and 222 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Jadeja had also been given the Player of the Match award in Mohali, which was also Virat Kohli’s 100th game.
Jadeja has made progress as a batter and bowler, moving up from 54th to 37th among batters, and he has moved up to 17th among the bowlers.
Holder, meanwhile, is now at second place while Ravichandran Ashwin is at third position. From an Indian perspective, senior batter Virat Kohli, who hit the landmark of 100th Test at Mohali, returned to the top five of the Men's Batting Rankings at fifth pace, jumping ahead of Travis Head and new India skipper Rohit Sharma.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's quickfire 96 against Sri Lanka sees him move into the top ten, at the tenth place, at the expense of Australia opener David Warner.
Far away from Mohali, in the Rawalpindi Test between host Pakistan and Australia, which ended in a batting feast draw, opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a century each in both innings to move to a career best 63rd place with 477 points.
His teammate Azhar Ali struck 185 and moved up 10 places to 12 whilst Haq's opening partner, Abdullah Shafique added a second-innings century to gain 27 places to 67. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, being dismissed for 90, but that was enough to gain a point up to 936 and 12th position on his own in the list of highest-ever batting ratings.
Usman Khawaja also fell in the 90s but continued his renaissance, moving up six places to 24 with the bat, his highest position for three years. In bowlers rankings, spinner Nauman Ali of Pakistan impressed with figures of 6/107 in Australia's first innings and saw him gain 19 places to 51.
