On His 34th Birthday, Here’s Celebrating R Ashwin the Anchor

In a video celebrating 100,000 subscribers, Ashwin said, “I started this YouTube channel and started producing this content for all of you. I think all of you are enjoying. In fact, my thought process was that there was a lot of negativity going on because of the lockdown. The coronavirus had struck us really strongly. So I thought I’d spread some positivity.”

Ashwin said that the positive response on his videos had made him feel like ‘welling up at times’. He called his channel ‘AshTube’, and said the subscribers were as close to him as his family.

As the cricketer turns 34 on 17 September, we take a look at some of the highlights from his interviews so far.