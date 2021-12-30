Ravi Shastri Wants Coach and Captain to Have a Say in Team Selection

"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough like I was and now how Rahul (Dravid) is," said Shastri on Bold and Brave - The Shastri Way show on Star Sports.



Shastri, who himself played as an all-rounder for India and captained Mumbai in domestic cricket, believes that the captain has to be in the selection meeting in person. "It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside -- where the captain is there so that he gets to see the mindset of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there -- he should be in that meeting."



Shastri served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from the 2017 white-ball series against West Indies. Under him, India rose to be a force in Test cricket, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice in Australia apart from leading 2-1 in England. In the white-ball matches, India notched up many bilateral series wins but were unable to translate that into titles in ICC events.



Shastri's term ended after India crashed out in the Super 12 stage of the Men's 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Shastri had also worked as the team director from 2014 to 2016. Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who coached A and U19 teams in the past, is currently the head coach of the Indian team.