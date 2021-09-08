ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Won't be Questioned for Attending Functions: BCCI

Ravi Shastri will miss the final Test in Manchester due to COVID-19.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in conversation during a training session.</p></div>
The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli are unlikely to be questioned over their attending functions after the former, along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, tested positive for Covid-19.

"Covid-19 is something that can happen to anyone. Besides, the United Kingdom government has removed restrictions and opened movement. So, people are allowed to move freely," said a top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official to IANS.

The trio will miss attending the fifth and final Test to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from 10-14 September.

The lockdown in England had ended in July while India were playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton.

The team members, during the period after the WTC final, had visited Wimbledon and Euro 2020 matches.

Rishabh Pant had tested positive immediately after returning from watching a Euro 2020 match.

Over the past few days, in the lead-up to the fourth Test at The Oval, Shastri had attended functions, including the one in which his book was launched. Kohli was also present at the book launch.

