Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu Could've Been Picked for 2019 ODI WC: Ravi Shastri

One of Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu would have been ideal for the 2019 WC says Ravi Shastri.

IANS
Cricket
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ravi Shastri's tenure as Indian men's cricket coach ended with the T20 World Cup.</p></div>
Former head coach Ravi Shastri has said that picking three wicket-keepers in India's 2019 ODI World Cup squad was not logical and either Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer could have been picked for the mega event in England.

A few months before the 2019 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli had said that Rayudu would be the team's no 4 for the tournament. However, when MSK Prasad led the selection committee picked the squad for the mega event, Rayudu was not selected.

Now, Shastri in an interview with Times of India has revealed that either Ambati or Shreyas Iyer should have been selected instead of three wicket-keepers.

"I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn't okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could've come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant], and Dinesh [Karthik] altogether?," said Shastri.

The former head coach also mentioned that he never interfered in the team's selection.

"But I never interfered with the selectors' work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion," he said.

India had a good run in the 2019 ODI World Cup, losing only one game against England in the group stage. However, they suffered a major collapse in batting and lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester.

Published: 
