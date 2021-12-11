Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu Could've Been Picked for 2019 ODI WC: Ravi Shastri

Now, Shastri in an interview with Times of India has revealed that either Ambati or Shreyas Iyer should have been selected instead of three wicket-keepers.



"I had no say in that (team selection). But I wasn't okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could've come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh [Pant], and Dinesh [Karthik] altogether?," said Shastri.



The former head coach also mentioned that he never interfered in the team's selection.



"But I never interfered with the selectors' work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion," he said.



India had a good run in the 2019 ODI World Cup, losing only one game against England in the group stage. However, they suffered a major collapse in batting and lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester.