Ravi Shastri Talks About the Highlights Of His Tenure as India Coach

"So it's a team culture, which was impressed upon the team to follow, and they followed it to the hilt."



On what was the best thing to happen in 'this Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era', the coach emphasised that it had created a team, which is one of the greatest in the history of the game.



"Just the quality of cricket this team has played over the last five years across all formats. When you perform in that fashion where you go across the globe, across all formats and beat teams, then you know you're part of one great cricket team.



"I'm not saying a great cricket Team India, I'm saying one of the great cricket teams in the history of the game. Because if you look at those kinds of performances, they don't happen often. You've got to have a bunch of players who are fit, hungry, fearless, have the quality, have the belief, and then to stay fit so you can play those five years together and go across the globe and perform everywhere.



"I mean, if you look at -- if you want the real highlights, nothing beats Australia. England, we're up in the series. It will be the longest time we'll be up in the series until next year. I might be commentating on that game for all you know, but I'll keep that one area. It feels good."



Shastri also said that the ICC T20 World Cup apart, his side had played exceptionally well in the shortest version of the game, beating the likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka on their home turfs.



"White ball, everywhere. You beat the West Indies in the West Indies. You beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, good teams. All around, it's been fabulous. Yes, we are disappointed in the result in the first two games here. Let's be honest, I'm not here to make any sort of excuses. But still, it's something for the boys to learn. They'll get an opportunity again next year. It's not often you have World Cups in 12 months. So hopefully, they'll go and kick some butt there," added Shastri.