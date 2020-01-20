Rashid Latif Pulls Up Steve Smith For ‘Inability to Accelerate’

While pundits have spoken highly about Steve Smith's ninth ODI century in the third ODI against India in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has called it a failure on part of the former Australia skipper to accelerate and give the visitors a top gear finish in the death overs.

In fact, Latif also credited Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for keeping things tight in the last 10 overs of the Australia innings as they picked wickets to peg back the visitors.

"One has to give credit to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their efforts in the death overs. 80 balls for 80 chalte hain, but when you score 131, you need to do it in 100 or 105 balls. Smith's inability to accelerate and his slow partnership forced Australia to promote Mitchell Starc as a pinch hitter," Rashid Latif said in his YouTube channel.