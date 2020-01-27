Ranji Round-Up: Sarfaraz Follows Triple Ton with Unbeaten 226

Young Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan followed up his triple ton with a sparkling double ton against Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy round 7 tie in Dharamsala on Monday, 27 January.

Sarfaraz got to his 2nd successive hundred in just 199 balls as he completely dominated the hosts and remained unbeaten on 226, powering Mumbai to 372/5 at the close of the first day.

Meanwhile in Kolkata, middle-order batsman Anustup Majumdar put Bengal back in control with an unbeaten 94 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The hosts were once reeling at 100/4 against Delhi before Majumdar stopped the visitors from making any further inroads as Bengal ended the first day at 286/5.For Delhi, Vikas Mishra picked up three wickets.