Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai Beat Vidarbha by 169 Runs To Clinch 42nd Title

Mumbai, on Thursday, 14 March ended their 8-year drought as they defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai secured their 42nd trophy, extending their unmatched record. Despite Vidarbha's strong effort in chasing a daunting 538-run target, they were ultimately bowled out for 368 on the fifth day of the match.
In his final first-class match, Dhawal Kulkarni scripted a fairytale ending by dismantling Umesh Yadav's stumps, sealing Mumbai's victory.
Earlier, Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian swiftly dismissed the lower order of Vidarbha, reducing them from 353 for 5 to 364 for 9. Despite a solid partnership between Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey, adding 130 runs for the 6th wicket, Vidarbha's hopes dwindled as Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande grabbed two wickets each in quick succession.
This victory marked Mumbai's return to Ranji Trophy glory since 2016, reinforcing their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Leading the pack with a remarkable number of titles, Mumbai outshines all other competitors, with Karnataka trailing far behind as the second-most successful team, having won only 8 titles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)