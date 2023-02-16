Ranji Trophy Final 2023 Day 1: When & Where To Watch Bengal vs Saurashtra
Ranji Final 2023 is currently ongoing at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check live streaming and telecast details below.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ranji Final 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast: The Ranji Trophy Final match 2023 is currently ongoing between West Bengal and Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
On Ranji Final Day 1, Saurashtra won the toss but elected to field. This decision has been proven advantageous for the Saurashtra team because they took three Bengal wickets when there were just two runs on the scoreboard.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details about the ongoing Ranji Final 2023.
Ranji Final 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The Ranji Trophy final match 2023 is currently ongoing. It started today on 16 February at 9:30 am. The match is being played at The Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Ranji Trophy Final 2023: End Date
The Ranji final will be played for five days starting today. The match will end on Monday, 20 February 2023.
Ranji Final 2023: Live Streaming and Telecast
The Ranji Final 2023 is currently live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
The live telecast of Ranji Trophy Final 2023 Day is broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
On Ranji Final Day 1, Bengal team has lost five wickets for 61 runs in 20 hours. Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Ghatak are currently playing and taking the innings forward.
Ranji Final 2023 Day 1: Team Squads of Bengal and Saurashtra
Bengal Team: Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Ravikant Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karan Lal, Akash Ghatak, Kazi Saifi, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Durgesh Dubey, Ankit Mishra, Pritam Chakraborty, and Koushik Ghosh.
Saurashtra Team: Parth Bhut, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Chetan Sakariya, and Tarang Gohel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.