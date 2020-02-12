Ranji Roundup: Sarfaraz Khan Continues Run of Form, Scores 169

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan continued his scintillating form this season by scoring 169 at the Wankhede on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group stage match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Mumbai were 352/4 at stumps largely thanks to a 275-run stand between Sarfaraz and Aakarshit Gomel.

Mumbai were down to 72 for 3 at one point but Sarfaraz and Gomel's stand took them out of the doldrums and ended up giving them the advantage at the end of the opening day.