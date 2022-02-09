Ranji Roundup: Pujara, Rahane Picked for Mumbai & Saurashtra; Hardik Opts Out

In this period, his average has dipped from over 43 to under 39. Rahane last played the Ranji Trophy in 2019-20 when Mumbai won only one of their eight league games and failed to make the knockouts.



On the other hand, Pujara also last scored a hundred against Australia but over three years ago in Sydney. Since his last century, he has averaged 27.38, while scoring 1287 runs in 48 innings with a high score of 91 against England.



His career average, in this period, has fallen from nearly 47 to 44.25. Pujara last played the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 final when his patient and gritty 66 helped Saurashtra win the game on account of taking a first-innings lead against Bengal to win the title.



Defending champions Saurashtra and the 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai are placed together in Group D, along with Odisha and Goa, and will play their league matches in Ahmedabad.



The selectors will keep an eye on both batters getting back to domestic cricket ahead of India's next Test series, against Sri Lanka starting February 25.



The Ranji Trophy was not played last season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament will start on February 17 and will be held in two phases this time, before and after the IPL. It was originally scheduled to begin on January 13 but was postponed because of the third wave of infections across the country.



Meanwhile, India and Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya has decided to skip the upcoming Ranji Trophy to continue his rehabilitation for a long-standing back injury and focus on his comeback in white-ball cricket.