India’s Bowling Attack the Best in World: Ramiz Raja

Do you think pressure will be more on India since all the hype is associated with it?

The expectations and the ranking makes India a much talked-about side among the fans and that brings a different kind of pressure.

The Kiwis are never in the headlines until they win matches and if you ask cricket fans, India will be their favourite team. The Kiwis may not be among the top four Test teams in the world in terms of popularity, but their deeds are laudable. They know what they have to do to win. Kane Williamson may be very different from Virat Kohli as captain but is very effective.

Also, as a nation they have progressed a lot. The infrastructure and the overall culture of the New Zealand team have changed. The drop-in pitches seem to have worked wonders. The players’ docile nature is gone and there is a sense of excitement when the Kiwis are playing. They may be short of big names but the team can always surprise you.