India Beat Australia by 36 Runs in 2nd ODI to Level Series 1-1

India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI at the SCA stadium in Rajkot to level the three-match series between the two sides 1-1.

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India post a total of 341 to chase. In response, Australia were all out for 304 despite Steve Smith scoring 98.

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, who posted a record 258-run stand to help Australia stroll to a win in the first ODI, could not do a repeat of their heroics with the former being dismissed in the fourth over.

Smith came in at number three and put up 62 with Finch before the Australian captain fell to Ravindra Jadeja on account of a close stumping call in the 16th over.