Rajeev Shukla ‘Elected’ BCCI Vice-president

Shukla, also a former secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), was disqualified from voting at the BCCI AGM last year after the then Electoral Officer found him to have not completed his three-year cooling-off period. He was, however, never required to vote at the AGM as all office-bearers were elected unopposed after four groups within the BCCI joined hands to avoid contests, and see off the rule of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

Rohan Jaitley, who was elected president of the DDCA last month, proposed the name of Shukla, a Director in UPCA, and Verma, secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), seconded it. It is widely believed that Shukla controls CAU.

Interestingly, Shukla is a member of the Congress party while the Jaitley family's affiliation is with the BJP, and two parties are ideologically poles apart. But, historically, party lines blur seamlessly when politicians share the platform at the BCCI or at its affiliated state associations.

The name of Patel, representing the Karnataka State Cricket Association, was proposed by RS Ramasaamy, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, and seconded by Adv. Shreejith V. Nair, secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Avishek Dalmiya, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, proposed the name of Majumdar of the Cricket Association of Mizoram, Sanjay M. Naik of the Mumbai Cricket Association seconded it.